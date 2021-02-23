|#
|Name
|Year
|Height
|10
|Abbit Hatton
|9
|6-0
|11
|Allison Worman
|10
|6-0
|15
|Gracie Eaton
|9
|5-7
|22
|Allison Sampson
|9
|5-5
|23
|Kylee Phillips
|12
|5-7
|24
|Sydney Hakman
|10
|5-4
|25
|Sydney Richards
|10
|6-0
|30
|Avery Fearday
|11
|5-8
|31
|Trista Moore
|11
|5-7
|33
|Karly McKinney
|11
|5-7
|35
|Audrey Ramert
|12
|5-10
|43
|Natalie O'Dell
|9
|5-6
|45
|Haylee Campbell
|9
|5-11
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|2/1
|@ Altamont W 68-65
|N/A
|2/4
|@ Dieterich W 63-27
|N/A
|2/6
|VS Central A&M W 39-24
|N/A
|2/8
|@ St. Elmo/Brownstown W 52-18
|N/A
|2/11
|@ Newton W 60-34
|N/A
|2/13
|VS Martinsville W 57-33
|N/A
|2/18
|@ Altamont W 57-54
|N/A
|2/20
|@ Arcola W 56-26
|N/A
|2/22
|@ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 52-42
|N/A
|2/24
|@ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|6 p.m.
|2/25
|@ Vandalia
|5:30 p.m.
|2/27
|VS Newton
|1 p.m.
|3/1
|VS North Clay
|6:15 p.m.
|3/3
|VS South Central
|6 p.m.
|3/6
|@ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg
|10 a.m.
