 
#Name Year Height 
10 Abbit Hatton 6-0 
11 Allison Worman 10 6-0 
15 Gracie Eaton 5-7 
22 Allison Sampson 5-5 
23 Kylee Phillips 12 5-7 
24 Sydney Hakman 10 5-4 
25 Sydney Richards 10 6-0 
30 Avery Fearday 11 5-8 
31 Trista Moore 11 5-7 
33 Karly McKinney 11 5-7 
35 Audrey Ramert 12 5-10 
43 Natalie O'Dell 5-6 
45 Haylee Campbell 5-11 
Neoga Girls Basketball Schedule 
Date Opponent Time 
2/1 @ Altamont W 68-65 N/A 
2/4 @ Dieterich W 63-27 N/A 
2/6 VS Central A&M W 39-24 N/A 
2/8 @ St. Elmo/Brownstown W 52-18 N/A 
2/11 @ Newton W 60-34 N/A 
2/13 VS Martinsville W 57-33 N/A 
2/18 @ Altamont W 57-54 N/A 
2/20 @ Arcola W 56-26 N/A 
2/22 @ Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City W 52-42 N/A 
2/24 @ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 6 p.m. 
2/25 @ Vandalia 5:30 p.m. 
2/27 VS Newton 1 p.m. 
3/1 VS North Clay 6:15 p.m. 
3/3 VS South Central 6 p.m. 
3/6 @ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10 a.m. 

