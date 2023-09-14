NEOGA — A Neoga man is facing charges after allegedly causing bodily harm to a child under the age of 13 at Jennings Park in Neoga earlier this month, according to court records.
Alan D. Baker, 59, of Neoga has been charged with aggravated battery of a child as a result of the incident, which occurred on the evening of Sept. 1, according to an Illinois State Police arrest synopsis sheet documenting the alleged offense.
Baker is the EMS coordinator and assistant fire chief for the Neoga Fire Protection District.
Charges were filed against Baker by Cumberland County State’s Attorney Bryan Robbins on Sept. 5, four days after the alleged offense.
“My understanding is that Neoga Police was notified,” Robbins said. “And then Neoga Police, because of a potential conflict, notified the Illinois State Police and asked them to come and investigate it.”
If Baker is found guilty of the Class 3 felony, he could face two to five years in the department of corrections, up to 30 months of probation, and a maximum fine of $25,000.
In ISP’s synopsis, the state trooper dispatched to the scene said the parents of the alleged victim informed ISP that the incident occurred at Jennings Park in Neoga while a baseball game began nearby.
The trooper said neither the child’s mother nor father, who said he was coaching at the time of the incident, witnessed the alleged offense.
According to the trooper, the parents said Baker would often “joke around” with their child and claimed that just prior to the alleged offense, their child kicked his legs in a “joking manner.”
The report also states that the parents told the trooper that after their child kicked his legs, Baker lost control of his balance and fell on a “slight hill.”
The parents said Baker then got up, grabbed their child, and kicked the child twice.
The trooper said the child had marks on an arm, right leg and left leg following the incident, and they stated that the child “advised she was scared.”
The trooper said he questioned Baker after the incident.
“Alan advised he lost his temper with (alleged victim),” the trooper said. “Alan admitted to kicking her, but advised it was because he has told her to stop multiple times.”
According to the arrest synopsis sheet, one witness saw the incident and told police he observed Baker kick the child twice.
“(Witness) said it was not in a joking manner,” the trooper said. “(Witness) advised it was completely uncalled for.”
The trooper also stated that three additional witnesses said they witnessed Baker kick the child twice as well and claimed his actions were “inappropriate.”
The trooper noted there were others at the baseball game who witnessed the incident.
Baker was given a notice to appear and is currently out on pretrial release, according to judici.com. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. Representing Baker is Effingham attorney Edward Deters, who filed a plea of not guilty and a demand for a speedy jury trial on Sept. 13.
Baker, Deters and the Neoga Fire Protection District could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.