NEOGA — Cold, damp conditions Sunday didn’t stop Neoga residents from enjoying the city’s newly expanded Hometown Christmas and supporting the community.
Jenny Ramert of Neoga said she attended the event for community and because her brother is part of Neoga Partnership For Progress, which organized the event.
“The reindeer rides are great for the kids and it’s a great event to start December and get in the Christmas spirit,” she said.
Pam Moore also attended the event to support the community, although she didn’t have to go far. Moore lives right around the corner. She was joined by her grandchildren, Waylon, Briley, Bristol and Lilian.
While waiting in line for Santa with her daughter, Claire, 2, Neoga resident Sara Wall said she thought the event would be a fun tradition to start. Claire was looking forward to seeing Santa.
Jacquelynn Wernsing, 6, of Neoga was inside making crafts but was looking forward to one activity.
“Ice skating. I like ice skating,” she said.
Besides ice skating, the event offered visitors reindeer sleigh rides, horse carriage rides, crafts, a story hour, refreshments, fire warming stations, live music, carolers and refreshments.
Later in the evening, a tree lighting ceremony and lighted parade was held. This was the first year for activities besides the tree lighting.
