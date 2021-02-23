Neoga Boys Basketball Roster
# Name Pos. Height Year
10 Tegan Monroe G 5-9 11
12 Adam Fearday G 5-11 12
13 Nick Titus G 5-11 11
15 Kaden Young G 5-10 11
21 Kyle Peters F 5-11 11
23 Nate Lacy G 5-11 12
24 Paci McClure G 5-10 11
31 Will O’Dell G 6-0 11
33 Isaac Walk F 6-2 12
34 Chase Eaton F 6-1 12
40 Alex Cornell F 6-2 12
42 Justin Bullock F 6-2 11
50 Luke Romack F 6-3 11
55 Treyton Vaughn F 6-0 12
Neoga Boys Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Time
2/2 VS North Clay 7 p.m.
2/5 @ St. Anthony 7 p.m.
2/6 @ Windsor/Stew-Stras 3 p.m.
2/9 VS Dieterich 7 p.m.
2/12 VS St. Elmo/Brownstown 7 p.m.
2/13 VS Hutsonville-Palestine 3 p.m.
2/19 @ Windsor/Stewa-Stras 7 p.m.
2/20 VS Shelbyville 3 p.m.
2/23 VS Altamont 7 p.m.
2/26 VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 7 p.m.
2/27 @ Newton Noon
3/2 @ Richland County 6:15 p.m.
3/4 @ South Central 7 p.m. 3/5 @ North Clay 7 p.m. 3/6 VS Central A&M 3 p.m. 3/9 NTC Crossover TBA 3/12 NTC Crossover TBA 3/13 @ Cumberland 3 p.m.
