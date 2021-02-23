Neoga Boys Basketball Roster

# Name Pos. Height Year

10 Tegan Monroe G 5-9 11

12 Adam Fearday G 5-11 12

13 Nick Titus G 5-11 11

15 Kaden Young G 5-10 11

21 Kyle Peters F 5-11 11

23 Nate Lacy G 5-11 12

24 Paci McClure G 5-10 11

31 Will O’Dell G 6-0 11

33 Isaac Walk F 6-2 12

34 Chase Eaton F 6-1 12

40 Alex Cornell F 6-2 12

42 Justin Bullock F 6-2 11

50 Luke Romack F 6-3 11

55 Treyton Vaughn F 6-0 12

Neoga Boys Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Time

2/2 VS North Clay 7 p.m.

2/5 @ St. Anthony 7 p.m.

2/6 @ Windsor/Stew-Stras 3 p.m.

2/9 VS Dieterich 7 p.m.

2/12 VS St. Elmo/Brownstown 7 p.m.

2/13 VS Hutsonville-Palestine 3 p.m.

2/19 @ Windsor/Stewa-Stras 7 p.m.

2/20 VS Shelbyville 3 p.m.

2/23 VS Altamont 7 p.m.

2/26 VS Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 7 p.m.

2/27 @ Newton Noon

3/2 @ Richland County 6:15 p.m.

3/4 @ South Central 7 p.m. 3/5 @ North Clay 7 p.m. 3/6 VS Central A&M 3 p.m. 3/9 NTC Crossover TBA 3/12 NTC Crossover TBA 3/13 @ Cumberland 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video