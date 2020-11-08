Jim Reynolds with Fox Lake VFW Post 9655 plays the bugle at the Veterans Day ceremony in Fox Lake on Friday, Nov. 11, 2011. Reynolds has been on a mission to play taps wherever and whenever he’s needed as a solemn message of mourning and thanks for military service. He hasn’t kept official track, but he estimates he’s played at more than 1,000 functions. (George LeClaire/Daily Herald via AP)