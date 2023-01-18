HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg (WSS) is 15-5 overall. The Hatchets opened the season with a 47-41 win over Class 1A LeRoy in the Cerro Gordo-Bement Tournament. They then defeated Class 1A Argenta-Oreana, 63-42, and Class 1A Cerro Gordo-Bement in double overtime, 55-53, before losing to Class 1A Decatur Lutheran, 62-53. WSS then defeated Class 2A Sullivan, 52-42, before defeating Class 1A Dieterich in double overtime, 60-52. The Hatchets then defeated Class 1A Arcola, 66-22, before losing to Class 1A Shelbyville, 64-59. WSS then won six-straight games. The Hatchets defeated Class 1A Patoka-Odin, 81-34, Class 1A Cumberland, 58-54, Class 2A Hillsboro, 70-58, Class 1A Bethany Okaw Valley in double overtime, 62-57, Class 1A Martinsville, 64-41, and Class 2A Westville, 46-43, before a loss to Class 2A Lawrenceville, 50-45. WSS then defeated Class 1A Neoga, 62-59, before losing to Class 1A St. Elmo-Brownstown, 59-52. The Hatchets then followed that with wins over Class 1A South Central, 52-50, and Class 1A Rasmey, 74-45, before losing to Class 1A North Clay, 78-68.
COACH NOTES
Shane Smith is in his 1st season at WSS. He has a 4-1 record in the National Trail Conference and believes his team can do well next week. "Our team is playing well; we hope to continue to build on our success in the tournament."
TOURNAMENT NOTES
WSS has won six conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Hatchets last won a conference tournament in 1995.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Austin Wittenberg averages 20.1 points per game on 58 percent shooting (131-of-226). He also shoots 35.7 percent from behind the 3-point line (20-of-56), 83.3 percent from the free-throw line (100-of-120), and has 48 rebounds, 28 assists, 25 steals, eight blocked shots, and 24 turnovers.
Jordan Wittenberg averages 11.7 points per game on 47.8 percent shooting (76-of-159). He also shoots 79.3 percent from the free-throw line (65-of-82) and has 83 rebounds, 24 assists, 22 steals, two block shots, and 29 turnovers.
WHO'S NEXT
WSS earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 5 seed, Dieterich, on Wednesday, following the game between No. 1 seed Altamont and the winner of No. 8 seed Neoga and No. 9 seed Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City. The Hatchets last defeated the Movin' Maroons on Friday, December 2
