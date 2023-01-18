HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
Neoga is 6-13 overall. The Indians opened the season with a 46-39 win over Class 1A Notre Dame de La Salette in the Mary Sur Shootout. They then lost to Class 1A Cisne, 56-40, before defeating Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 58-55, Class 1A Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 61-42, and Class 1A St. Elmo-Brownstown, 49-47. Neoga then lost to Class 1A Dieterich, 45-44, Class 2A Sullivan, 49-41, Class 1A Cumberland, 48-40, and Class 1A Casey-Westfield, 52-38, before defeating Class 1A Arcola, 42-31. The Indians then lost to Class 2A Shelbyville, 57-20, Class 1A Tuscola, 43-39, Class 2A Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 49-38, and Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 54-45, before defeating Class 1A Colfax Ridgeview, 44-35. Neoga then lost four games in a row. The Indians lost to Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, 62-59, Class 1A Martinsville, 52-47, Class 1A St. Anthony, 58-33, and Class 1A Bethany Okaw Valley, 54-47.
COACH NOTES
Andrew Snow is in his 5th season at Neoga. Since the 2018-2019 season, he has an 11-18 record in the National Trail Conference. Neoga is currently 2-3 in the league this season, but Snow believes his team is very close to turning the corner. "Eight of our losses have been by less than 10 points. If we can find a third consistent scorer during the week of the tournament, we can make some noise and win a couple of games. We are confident that we can play with the teams at our conference. We beat one team seeded ahead of us and lost to the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds by a combined four points. We are hoping to hit our stride this week."
TOURNAMENT NOTES
Neoga has won one conference tournament since it started in 1935. The Indians last won a conference tournament in 1938.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Quintin Richards averages 15.1 points per game on 42.2 percent shooting. He also shoots 74.1 percent from the free-throw line and averages 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, one steal, one blocked shot, and 3.3 turnovers per game.
Brady Reynolds averages 14.4 points per game on 36.9 percent shooting. He also shoots 73 percent from the free-throw line and averages four rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 3.6 turnovers per game.
WHO'S NEXT
Neoga earned the No. 8 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 9 seed, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, on Monday at 6:15 p.m. The Indians last defeated the Bobcats on Tuesday, November 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.