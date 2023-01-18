HOW HAVE THEY FARED SO FAR?
Dieterich is 10-8 overall. The Movin' Maroons opened the season with a 59-47 win over Class 2A Vandalia in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament. They then lost to Class 1A Casey-Westfield, 51-48, before defeating Class 1A Cumberland, 49-46. Dieterich ended the tournament with a 56-44 win over Class 1A Cisne. The Movin' Maroons followed that with a 60-52 loss to Class 1A Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in double overtime before back-to-back wins against Class 1A Neoga, 45-44, and Class 1A Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 55-40. Dieterich then lost to Class 1A St. Anthony, 61-32, and Class 2A Lawrenceville, 64-45, before three-straight wins. The Movin' Maroons defeated Class 2A Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville, 58-44, Class 2A Sullivan, 54-35, and Class 1A Arcola, 56-35, before a loss to Class 1A South Central, 55-46. They then lost to Class 2A Paris, 43-41, and Class 1A Altamont, 74-59, before defeating Class 1A Ramsey, 49-32, and Class 1A South Central, 37-30. Dieterich then went on to lose at Class 3A Effingham 54-46.
COACH NOTES
Brent Bohnhoff is in his 2nd season at Dieterich. He has a 7-7 record in the National Trail Conference. Dieterich is currently 3-3 in the league this season. Bohnhoff said his team is excited to play in the tournament. "We are excited to play in this extremely competitive conference tournament. We must play our best each game to come out on top. We have our full roster back and expect to put a good product on the court."
TOURNAMENT NOTES
Dieterich has won three conference tournaments since it started in 1935. The Movin' Maroons last won a conference tournament in 2016.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Lucas Westendorf averages 16.4 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting. He also averages 9.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.1 steals, and one blocked shot per game.
Caleb Gephart averages 13.6 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting. He also averages 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and one blocked shot per game.
WHO'S NEXT
Dieterich earned the No. 5 seed in the tournament this year and will play the No. 4 seed, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg, on Tuesday, following the game between No. 1 seed Altamont and the winner of No. 8 seed Neoga and No. 9 seed Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City. The Movin' Maroons lost to the Hatchets on Friday, December 2
