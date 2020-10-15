The National Trail Conference released its all-conference team, with South Central’s Chase Dodson taking home the Most Valuable Player Award.
Perhaps Dodson’s shining moment of the season was a close contest against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, facing off against fellow all-conference player Gavan Wernsing. The Cougars earned a 1-0 victory, with Dodson pitching a 1-hit shutout while striking out 19 batters. In the third place game of the NTC Tournament, Dodson went
Wernsing also impressed, striking out 12.
The NTC champion Altamont Indians had two players make the list in Bradin Baucum and Kaden Eirhart.
In the championship game against St. Anthony, Baucum drove in a run on a 1-4 day, while Eirhart was 2-for-3.
St. Anthony’s Logan Antrim and Colton Fearday each made the all-conference team for the Bulldogs.
One of Antrim’s best performances on the mound on the fall season came in a 10-0 five inning win over the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons in which he allowed just one hit while striking out nine.
One of Fearday’s highest moments on the season came in the team’s 12-11 comeback win over Teutopolis, in which he hit a game-tying 2-run home run.
Dieterich’s Pete Britton was named to the team as well.
North Clay’s Holden Clifton and Brady Ingram were named to the team.
Neoga’s Adam Fearday and Nate Lacy each made the team as well. In one of the Indians’ biggest games of the season; a 3-1 win over St. Anthony, Lacy and Fearday each had base hits while Lacy scored a run.
South Central’s Spencer Johannes rounds out the list. Johannes had quite the conference tournament, combining for 12 innings pitched without allowing a run, including a five-inning no-hitter against Dieterich while striking out nine.
In the third place game, Johannes earned the win, allowing just four hits while striking out six.
Honorable mentions include Altamont’s Brayden Stuemke, Brownstown/St. Elmo’s Jace McWhorter and Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City’s Quaid Schansler.
