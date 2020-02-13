The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons used 19-point performances from both Collin Hartke and Cole Niebrugge Thursday evening to help Dieterich defeat the Ramsey Rams 68-35.
“I’m happy with those two seniors stepping up and putting the ball in the hoop,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “I thought on the defensive end our rebounding was good,” Krumwiede said. “The one thing we were preaching even until the end of the game was ‘what’s your defensive energy like?’”
It was Derek Kuhl who got the Movin’ Maroons on the board with a layup off a lob from Niebrugge, followed by a floater from Bryce Budde and another basket from Kuhl.
Hartke and Niebrugge each got their first points on a layup and jumper, respectively, to start the game on a 10-0 run for the Movin’ Maroons.
After Ramsey’s Andy Dunn got the Rams on the board with a deep 3-pointer, the Movin’ Maroons rattled off an 11-0 run, with seven coming from Hartke. Niebrugge then followed with a coast-to-coast layup following a steal to help take a 21-3 lead.
Niebrugge scored eight of his 19 in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rams outscored the Movin’ Maroons 15-14 to make it a 15-point game going into halftime at 37-22.
“I thought early we were settling for outside shots too much and I think everybody in the gym pretty much new that,” Krumwiede said. “We made the adjustment, but with the game was going, they beat us that second quarter. It was an ugly second quarter, but for the rest of the game I was really happy with our guys.”
In the third, the Movin’ Maroons were able to get a pair of threes to go from Gephart and Budde respectively, as well as six points from Pete Britton in the quarter to help extend the lead to 23 after three.
Gephart has proven to be a weapon for the Movin’ Maroons, showing the ability to come off the bench at any point in the game and have a play drawn up for him to shoot a three, despite possibly not having taken a shot until that point.
“He’s a specialist,” Krumwiede said. “Cory is the best shooter on our team from the outside. He leads our team in 3-point field goals, he’s up there in percentage. We know when the ball is in his hand and he’s got some time and space at the 3-point arc, he’s really good.”
Despite extending the lead in the fourth quarter, the Movin’ Maroons made just two field goals, both coming from Andrew Lidy.
Hartke and Kuhl each went 3-for-4 at the line in the fourth, while Gephart made his two attempts at the line.
Dieterich improves its record to 19-7 and will take on Mulberry Grove Saturday at the NTC/CIC Shootout.
