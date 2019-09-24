The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons came back from down three runs to defeat Cisne Tuesday 6-5.
The Movin’ Maroons faced a 3-0 deficit heading into the top of the second. Matthew Hunzinger led off with a walk and Derek Kuhl singled to put two on with nobody out.
Lucas Hall came through with a ground ball past the Cisne shortstop to score Hunzinger to get on the board at 3-1. Austin Ruholl followed suit with a single that scored Kuhl to cut the deficit to one.
But the Lions were able to get the lead back to two by starting the inning with a triple and double.
In the bottom of the third, the Movin’ Maroons were able to take advantage of some miscues by the Lions, including hitting back-to-back batters, putting Dalton Will and Cole Niebrugge on with one out for Hunzinger.
As he did in the team’s walk-off win against Neoga the night before, Hunzinger delivered with a triple, bringing Will and Niebrugge into score to tie the game at four. Kuhl then followed with a single up the middle to score Hunzinger and take a 5-4 lead.
“Matt is starting to get hot at the right time,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “He’s a really hard out and that’s the most important thing. We have to find a way to come up with some clutch hits. He found a way last night to drive in a run and what was needed of him.”
The score stayed the same until the top of the seventh, when the Lions were able to tie the game with the top of the order at the plate.
However, freshman Pete Britton displayed great maturity, shaking off his inning on the mound and coming up with a leadoff double to start the bottom of the seventh. Britton advanced to third on a wild pitch to Will, who would eventually walk.
“[Britton] has a good head on his shoulders,” Krumwiede said. “He’s been there at different levels. He was upset, but good players find a way to get over it. Nobody is perfect all of the time. I think he understands that. We just needed him as a leadoff guy to get on in any way. I was really proud of his at-bat and willingness to get on base for us and set the table.”
The next batter Niebrugge also drew a walk, including a wild pitch on the fourth ball, which was deep enough for Britton to score the winning run.
With back-to-back walk-off wins, Krumwiede likes the trajectory his team is on as the fall season nears its end.
“We come out with a win and we feel good about it,” Krumwiede said. “We know as a team that we can always be better and look forward to getting hot at the right time at the end of the year.
“I think we’re a good team and our guys believe we’re a good team. Sometimes people get caught up in the record. We’re only a couple games above .500. There are some games where we look good and some games we don’t. The great teams are the ones who are consistently great. You have to be excited about winning games, but we need to start seeing improvements in certain areas and be more consistent team from top to bottom. When we get there, we can play with anyone.”
