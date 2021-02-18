Following a 37-29 loss to Cumberland High School, a game in which both offenses struggled to ever get into a rhythm, the Dieterich Movin’ Maroons have responded by winning every game from that point to put them at 4-1.
That 4-1 mark includes three wins in the National Trail Conference against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, Neoga and North Clay.
Since the opener, the Movin’ Maroons have averaged 50.5 points per game and now have more stability in their rotations.
Bryce Budde was forced to miss the opener with an injury, similar to how he missed time at the beginning of last season. However, this was just one game. But after that, Andrew Lidy dealt with an injury that sidelined him against Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Neoga but has since returned to the starting lineup.
The Movin’ Maroons are also without Derek Kuhl, who was supposed to be quite the presence inside this season with Jack Westendorf.
But the Movin’ Maroons have battled and overcome those injuries for a four-game winning streak.
Over that span, Pete Britton had led the team with 13.25 points per game, scoring his season-high 16 against Neoga.
Budde returning has been quite the lift to the lineup, as he scored 15 points in his first game back over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. He scored his season-high 19 points against Martinsville and has averaged 11.7 points per game.
In the two games since Lidy’s return, he scored 11 against North Clay and eight against Martinsville for 9.5 points per game over his two games since the opener.
Jack Westendorf is proving to be a force after stepping into the starting role, scoring 17 points in the win over Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and 14 in the team’s win over Neoga.
Even when not scoring double digits, he provides a defensive presence down low and doesn’t get pushed around, using every bit of his 6-foot-5, 250 lbs frame. In the games he hasn’t hit double digits, he’s scored eight points and nine points.
Cory Gephart, who has been relied on as more of an off-the-bench shooter has now stepped into the 2-guard spot beside Britton. He has been quite consistent since the opener, scoring seven, seven, six and 11, respectively, to give him an average of 7.75 over that stretch.
The National Trail Conference remains wide open, with four teams, including St. Anthony, Altamont and South Central all tied in the loss column with zero losses in the conference. With no traditional NTC Tournament this season, the Movin’ Maroons will look to continue their winning ways down the stretch for a possible shot at the conference championship in the NTC Shootout.
