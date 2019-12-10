The Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich High School held off the Neoga Indians Tuesday 56-48 for a National Trail Conference win.
There was nothing to separate the two sides, tied at 42 with just over three minutes remaining. Neoga was coming off a 3-pointer from Paci McClure, his fourth of the night.
With the game tied and the Movin’ Maroons taking the ball out from under the Neoga basket, Cory Gephart checked in to inbound the ball. After the inbound pass, Gephart ran to his right to set up in the corner, Cole Niebrugge hit him with the pass and Gephart knocked down the three to put the Movin’ Maroons ahead for good.
“It was sort of a gamble, but with Cory, in his short career, he’s been really good,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “That is not the first time I’ve put him in for an inbound play or a a play on offense because our offense is struggling to the point where we’ve got to find somebody else to produce for us. That shot was huge for us.”
From the two-minute mark until 16 seconds to go, the Movin’ Maroons defense held the Indians to zero made field goals until Trevor Roy ended the drought with a 3-pointer to make it a seven-point game.
“Our defense was a bright spot,” Krumwiede said. “You can look at it two different ways; we only allowed 18 points in the first half, but we were only up nine and we’re at home. If your defense plays that well, you can look at it with the glass half full and say our defense if really good.
“We had been averaging 8 points in the third quarter per game, and tonight we had 20. We found a way to put them away at the end.”
The Movin’ Maroons scored the first four points of the game and got out to a 6-2 lead, but a thunderous dunk from Roy and a layup from Adam Fearday tied the game at six. Pete Britton scored on a layup, but McClure answered with one of his own before Dieterich’s Andrew Lidy hit a jumper to give the Maroons a 10-8 lead after the first.
In the second quarter, the Maroons were able to jump out to a lead, with Gephart and Britton each knocking down a three, as well as a putback and jumper from Kuhl to help give the Movin’ Maroons a 9-point lead at 27-18 going into halftime.
But in the third quarter, the Indians came out firing, scoring 11 unanswered points, including two 3-pointers from McClure and one from Nick Titus to take a 29-27 lead.
“We’ve been in that situation before,” said Neoga head coach Andrew Snow. “All i told them was get to the fourth quarter down a couple or tied up. If you win the third quarter, you give yourself a chance. We came out and were a little smoother offensively.
“Shoutout to coach Krumwiede and those guys. They were hounding us and we couldn’t get any movement in our offense.”
The Movin’ Maroons quickly tied it before s layup from Neoga’s Chase Banning gave the Indians back the lead at 31-29. Britton drilled his second three of the game followed by a big putback from Kuhl to put the Movin’ Maroons back up 34-31.
But Roy came up with a big 3-pointer to tie it back up at 34 and a layup with 37 seconds left in the quarter, but Collin Hartke answered with a difficult layup right before the buzzer to send the two teams into the fourth knotted at 36.
“Our guys got tired,” said Snow. “We got down early and we felt like we were playing on our heels most of the game. We fought back and had the lead, but we never felt like we were in control of that game.”
Neoga came out and scored the first three points of the fourth quarter before Kuhl made a pair of free throws. A pair of lay-ins by Hartke gave the Maroons a 42-39 lead before McClure tied it with a three and Gephart broke the tie with his three.
“It’s so nice when Derek can get a putback later, in the last three minutes was huge,” Krumwiede said.
Up five with a minute left, the Movin’ Maroons went to the line with a 1-and-1 and was one for their next three. But a big offensive rebound from Cole Niebrugge on the back end of a 1-and-1 gave the Maroons an extra possession and went on to hit 6-for-8 at the line the rest of the way to give the Movin’ Maroons the win.
“I think our guys from the mental side of things need to feel good about themselves, and just being able to put a “W” up is going to allow them to feel confident,” Krumwiede said. “It’s nice for us to win the game and have them not thinking about the Stew-Stras game anymore.”
Kuhl lead all scorers with 19 points, Hartke scored 13, Britton nine, Niebrugge and Gephart each with six and Lidy with three.
For the Indians, Roy and McClure each finished with 16, Banning 11, Titus three and Fearday two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.