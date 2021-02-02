Despite a game-high 17 points from Dieterich’s Pete Britton, the Movin’ Maroons of Dieterich fell to the Cumberland Pirates Tuesday night 37-29.
First game jitters were apparent for both sides, as there were just a combined 30 points scored in the first half.
“It looked like a team that hadn’t played in a year,” said Cumberland head coach Justin Roedl. “You would think with as much as we had coming back experience-wise with upperclassmen that we wouldn’t make the mental mistakes that we made tonight. But again, it’s been a year since we’ve played and a win is a win.”
“I think definitely for our boys there were some jitters out there,” said Dieterich head coach Josh Krumwiede. “I thought after the first three minutes that we were going to turn it around. We never could get the lead. We didn’t score a basket forever.
“We’ve had 10 days of practice. Yes, we’re dealing with the pandemic, but everybody is. It’s not like we should be this unprepared. A lot of that is on me. We’ve got to do better these next couple of days. We weren’t ready for the game.”
Neither team was really able to take advantage of the other’s mistakes. Dieterich was in the bonus for much of the second quarter, getting into the double bonus with over five minutes remaining and Cumberland found itself in a similar position in the fourth quarter.
“If we could’ve just made our layups and made our free throws, we would’ve been comfortable throughout,” said Roedl. “But we struggled and let them hang around a little too long. But their defense was scrappy and got after us and made us work hard.”
However, both teams struggled to cash in from the charity stripe. Cumberland shot 11-for-22 at the line and Dieterich 10-for-20.
“We got to the line a lot in the first half, but we missed a lot of them,” said Krumwiede. “The game could’ve been a completely different complexion at halftime, being down just two points. It’s just another thing we need to work on; pressure free throws in practice.”
Brennyn Cutts led the charge for the Pirates, scoring a team-high 14 points, including a pair of layups under a minute to go when the Movin’ Maroons looked like they were about to mount a comeback. In arguably the biggest play of the game, Cutts stole the inbound pass with his team leading by six to put him at the line to ice the game. He did just that, hitting both.
“Luckily Brennyn and some others got some big buckets down the stretch that we needed and hit enough free throws there at the end to keep the distance,” Roedl said.
Cutts scored 14, Memphis Waggoner eight, Ross Hemmen 7, Wyatt Napier four, Trevin Magee three and Jaxon Boldt one.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Britton scored 17, Jack Westendorf four, Andrew Lidy and Cory Gephart three, Garrett Niebrugge two.
Up next, Dieterich will take on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at 7 p.m. Friday at home.
