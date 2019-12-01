The Dieterich Movin’ Maroons fell to the Charleston Trojans Saturday 67-59 in the Cumberland Turkey Tournament final.
Derek Kuhl led the Movin’ Maroons with 19 points, while Cole Niebrugge scored 13 and was named to the all-tournament team. Collin Hartke and Andrew Lidy each added eight while Pete Britton added five.
The Hatchets of Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Blue Ridge to earn fifth place at the Cerro Gordo Turkey Tournament 45-41.
Gavan Wernsing led the team with 17 points, while Austin Wittenberg scored 16. Jordan Wittenberg had eight.
The Eagles of St. Elmo/Brownstown defeated host Mulberry Grove for the Mulberry Grove Tournament championship Saturday 49-35.
Jace McWhorter scored 16 points, while Andy Goldsborough scored 11 and secured nine rebounds. Bryton Pruett and Jaxson Tish each scored nine.
The Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers fell to Pana at the Pana Tournament 52-39.
Claire Wilhour scored 18 points, while Natalie Oberlink had eight.
Neoga 12 11 21 11 55
Dieterich 8 16 4 11 39
Neoga: Partlow 2 0-0 5, Titus 3 2-4 9, Phillips 6 5-9 18, Stodden 0 0-0 0, Richards 1 2-2 4, Fearday 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 0-0 5, Ramert 5 4-6 14
Totals: 19 13-21 55
Dieterich: Bloemer 0 2-2 2, Bruner 2 0-1 4, Locey 2 2-4 6, Aherin 2 0-0 4, Meinhart 1 0-2 2, Johnson 4 4-5 13, Bierman 3 2-4 8
Totals: 14 10-14 39
3 pt FG
Neoga 4 (Partlow 1, Titus 1, Phillips 1, Moore 1)
Dieterich 1 (Johnson 1)
Cumberland 17 8 4 8 — 40
Macon Meridian 9 15 11 12 — 47
Cumberland: J. Brown: 2-0--5; S. Robinson: 3-0--7; M. Scott: 5-0--10; S. Carr: 2-1--5; Z. Mitchell: 4-1--10.
