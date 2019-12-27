Something finally snapped for Josh Krumwiede’s Movin’ Maroons late in the third quarter against North Clay Friday evening.
Watching the Cardinals incrementally increase their lead over the second and third quarter to 48-37, Dieterich went on a 10-0 run with 1:22 left in the third and held North Clay to just seven fourth quarter points with an emotional comeback landing them in the championship game of the 2019 Dieterich Boys Holiday tournament with a 65-55 win.
“At halftime, there was a lot of long faces,” he said. “We figured out in the second half that we could actually guard them.”
North Clay came out hot scoring sixteen in the first quarter on the backs of senior forward Tyson Jones who led the Cardinals in the quarter with eight points, and their other senior forward, Ian Bailey with seven.
The Cardinals continued their hot shooting in the second quarter cutting up Dieterich’s zone defense led by senior guard Lane Holkenbrink with seven points.
North Clay turned a three point first quarter deficit into a five point halftime lead, 31-25.
The Cardinals again came out in the third quarter firing on all cylinders this time from senior guard Ethan Bible leading the way points. But then Dieterich’s luck would change.
With a little over a minute left in third, Krumwiede’s Movin’ Maroon’s switched out of their zone defense to man to man disrupting the ease of the Cardinals’ offensive attack.
“You know it did! Against our zone, they were just passing the ball around. They got to the point where they were holding the ball, he said. “That’s what I would do. We couldn’t continue to play the zone while we were losing.”
Dieterich stormed back with a 21-point third quarter led by senior forward Cole Niebrugge. The 6’4” forward who kept his squad within reach in the first with 12 points, put forth six points in third after not scoring in the second.
“He had a great first quarter,” Krumwiede said. “Sometimes he can get lost out there. During that time we had a hard time getting the ball up the floor. Not being a typical guard, he didn’t have the ball in his hands. He just didn’t get ball. When he’s making those outside shots, he can be tough.”
Dieterich’s Collin Hartke led the 18-7 fourth quarter scoring difference with eight points.
“We had enough time in the end to make a difference – to make an impact, pressuring them I thought. Forcing some turnovers and tough shots.,” Krumwiede said. “In the zone we weren’t getting that. Thats why I thought we needed to make that switch.”
Krumwiede said the win was solely on his players.
“You know whatever clicked with my team, I’m absolutely not taking credit for it,” he said. “Those guys just picked it up a notch.”
For North Clay, senior forward Tyson Jones led the team with 14 points. Bible and Bailey each contributed 12.
Dieterich, which goes into the championship game for the fourth straight year all under Krumwiede, was led by Niebrugge with 20, followed by junior forward Derek Kuhl with 12. Cory Gephart and Hartke added 10.
“There were so many pivotal parts to the game. You could look at the technical foul, you could look at Pete Britton stealing the ball and finishing and one or even when they threw the ball out of bounds,” Krumwiede said. “They were so many momentum swinging moments in the second half and especially in the fourth quarter. I give my kids a lot of credit.”
