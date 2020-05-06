My mother deserves to win mother of the year. She has sacrificed so much. During this trying time, she’s been caring for and homeschooling my daughter. She’s here while her fiancé is out of state working. She has respiratory issues so it’s scary for her to face these times without him. She’s always been a selfless, giving person. From organizing benefits for people with cancer and other difficult situations to literally giving her last dollar so that someone else can eat. Her heart knows no limit. This would make her cry tears of joy. She deserves the token of appreciation.
Cristy Ohmen
Commented
