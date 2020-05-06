My mom, Sandra Helmink, deserves to be nominated Mother of the Year.
She is caring, selfless, dedicated, determined, hard working and a faithful woman. My Mom recovered from colon cancer last year. My Mom has raised five children, and she saw that all of us got a college education.
My Mom has seven grandchildren. My Mom has made numerous delicious, home-cooked meals. The grandchildren's favorite meal is spaghetti.
My Mom grows a huge garden every year, and she gives away extra produce.
My Mom gets up at 5 a.m. every day, at age 75, to milk cows and feed baby calves on the dairy farm.
My Mom was married to my Dad, Clarence Helmink, for 42 years, until he passed on from leukemia in 2005.
My Mom is a devoted Christian who has a strong faith in God and prays every day.
Jane Helmink
