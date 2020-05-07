In the past year, I’ve seen my mom develop a love for herself, and thus has been able to discover new friendships and new forms of love. Growing up, we never had much, but we had it all with my mom. A single, middle-aged woman, working three jobs to support my siblings and I and many of our dreams. This past year my mom has started healthier eating habits, started exercising, gift giving, laughing more, and most importantly – working hard to spend as much time with my siblings and their kids as possible. June Nunamaker is without a doubt – a mother to most and a genuine friend to all. If you could help me thank my mom for single-handedly raising a tribe, I would greatly appreciate it.
Shelby Nunamaker
