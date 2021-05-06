Below is our reason for nominating Alice Frailey for Mother of the Year.
Our mother is Mother of the Year for her love, dedication, and perseverance amidst many health issues. She was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in her 30s. My sister and I remember when her hands hurt so bad she struggled to teach us to tie our shoes. She recently started infusions for her disease, but pushes through the pain while babysitting her grandsons. She teaches the kindergarten Sunday School class and rides the Church van inviting children while struggling to get in the vehicle each week. This example of love for us and other children make her Mother of the Year!
Mary Koberlein and Letha Frailey
