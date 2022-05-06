Life does not come with a manual. The knot symbolizes love, my Mama is so filled with love inside and out. I love that she is my Mom, and I have never not felt supportive love from her. The good things in life are better with her and she is my forever person. She quit working to care for my Grandparents, one by one, as they aged, which gave me an incredible bond with them and memories that kept our family tight. Like a Knot. I am lucky. Special love deserves a special necklace. Hope she is the Lucky one!
Mother of the Year - Nancy Giometti
- Dina Giometti
