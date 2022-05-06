I am my mother’s daughter, that I have no doubt. From our creative minds and unintentional matching clothes, to the same passion for cheesy gifts and thoughtful notes; our similarities go beyond compare. Every aspect of my life is a reflection of her, and the lessons she has instilled in me. Today, we work as teachers within the same district, sharing our love for teaching, and more recently, coaching side by side for the first time. God has truly blessed me. I am my mother’s daughter, and forever grateful for her and the woman she helped me become.

