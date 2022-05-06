I am my mother’s daughter, that I have no doubt. From our creative minds and unintentional matching clothes, to the same passion for cheesy gifts and thoughtful notes; our similarities go beyond compare. Every aspect of my life is a reflection of her, and the lessons she has instilled in me. Today, we work as teachers within the same district, sharing our love for teaching, and more recently, coaching side by side for the first time. God has truly blessed me. I am my mother’s daughter, and forever grateful for her and the woman she helped me become.
Mother of the Year - Jeni Phillips
- Shayna Phillips
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois Facebook users: Your $397 privacy settlement check should be in the mail beginning May 9
- Friends, family gather Sunday to remember Cody Blair
- A MOMENT TO REMEMBER: Colin Kinkelaar returns to the field over two years removed from brutal car accident
- Man charged with burglary, damaging gaming machines in Strasburg
- St. Anthony defeats Teutopolis in Cross Creek Classic for the first time in four years
- Zoning appeals board approves Ginger Ale's parking variance
- DOMINATION: St. Anthony routs St. Elmo Brownstown in first round of the 2022 NTC Tournament; Wernsing pitches perfect game
- Teasley's big day lifts Altamont to 7-2 win over Neoga
- Three deputized Monday start new era
- COLLEGE SIGNINGS: Buehnerkemper, Moschenrose, Duckwitz sign to continue athletically in college
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.