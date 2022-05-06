I would like to nominate my wife Amy R. Goeckner.
She is a mother to 3.
She just recently completed nursing school all while building a new home, being a surrogate, and picking up my slack while I work a lot of nights. She doesn't hesitate to lend a helping hand when she is able.
She is due to give birth to a baby girl for a very deserving family at the end of this month.
I can't think of too many people that are more deserving of this honor.
