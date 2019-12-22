Altamont Grade School
Sally Zimmerman’s first grade class
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a remote control race car and an Optimus Prime.
Thank you.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I want a TV. I have been good.
Love,
Jillian
Dear Santa,
I want a diary. I want a stack of LOLs. I want a racoon hat. I want a heart-shaped purse that is red and pink. I want a JoJo poster. Iwant a star-shaped purse that is yellow glitter. I want a doll.
Madison
Dear Santa,
I want a unicorn in a bed in a bag and a tablet. I would also like a LOL-omg and Baby LOL. I would like a Pikmi Pop and a big telescope. My sister would like a Barbie doll and my brother would like a toy truck.
Kaycee
Dear Santa,
I would like a LOL house and I would also like a Barbie dream house. I wish peace and happiness for my family and friends.
Sarah
Dear Santa,
I want a silver bell for Christmas and a giant dragon. I would also like to give my mommy something really special. Thank you.
Your friend,
Emma
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I would like some more things for my farm set for Christmas. I’d also like a toy sword and a toy axe.
Love,
Wade
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good boy this year. I would like you to please bring me three Harry Potter Lego sets and anything else you think I might like. Please be safe on Christmas Eve.
Landon
Dear Santa,
How are you liking this cold weather? I am cold but I will be excited that you will be coming. I broke my Hoverboard and I would like to have a new one please. Safe
travels!
Cali
Dear Santa,
I want to have a hoverboard for Christmas please. Christmas is the best time of year because you can spend time with your family. Merry Christmas. Thank you.
Will
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a lot of Lego sets. I also would like a Nintendo Switch and Lugi Haunted Hotel game.
Happy Holidays Santa!
Austin
Dear Santa,
I have been really good this year. I am asking for a new real phone and a hoverboard. I also want everyone to have a very merry Christmas. I will have cookies and milk for Santa.
Yours truly,
Adriana
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a hoverboard, a tablet, and super villian action figures. Thank you for letting my elf come to my house every day in December.
Caleb
