SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 10,631 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state and 72 confirmed new deaths, including the death of a female in her 90s in Effingham County.
With the latest announced number, Illinois has reported 573,616 cases of COVID-19, including 10,742 deaths. The latest confirmed and probable cases were the result of 84,831 tests administered over 24 hours. The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 14.8%.
As of late Saturday, 5,474 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,045 patients were in intensive care units and 490 patients with the coronavirus were on ventilators.
State officials also released data covering the period from Aug. 1 to Nov. 7 showing Illinois is short of its goal of launching contact tracing for 90% of cases.
On Saturday, the IDPH announced a record one-day testing high with 114,370 COVID-19 tests reported that resulted in 11,028 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide. IDPH also announced 166 deaths, including two females in their 90s from Effingham County and one male in his 60s from Shelby County.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike highlighted during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing that there was a delay in death data reporting on Friday. Therefore, 66 deaths that occurred Friday were reported with Saturday’s total.
The Effingham County Health Department received notice Friday of 69 new positive test results. This comes after the department received notice of 60 new cases on Thursday. Cases range in age from younger than 1 to 90s.
Illinois Region 6 test positivity continues to climb to 13% through Nov. 10, while Effingham County seven-day rolling positivity remained at 21.7% for the same period.
The Daily News contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.