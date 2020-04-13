File: Effingham's Miranda Fox (24) drives to the hoop against Champaign Central in the 2018-19 season. Fox was awarded a share of the Most Improved Player Award from Millikin University as a freshman. Fox averaged 5.7 points per game as a freshman while notching 18 starts and 29 minutes per game. She shot 33 percent from three-point land and 61.8 percent at the free throw line.