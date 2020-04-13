DECATUR, Ill.—The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its award and letter winners for the 2019-20. The Big Blue finished the season 16-10 finishing in fourth place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Junior Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.) was named the Most Valuable Player. Sophomore Jazmin Brown (Indianapolis, Ind., Lawrence North H.S.) was selected the team’s Best Defensive Player Award.
The Millikin coaches named freshmen Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.) and Sarah Ness (Sandwich, H.S.) with the Most Improved Player Award and junior Aubrey Magro (Rochester, H.S.) received the Big Blue award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.