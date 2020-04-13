Miranda Fox

File: Effingham's Miranda Fox (24) drives to the hoop against Champaign Central in the 2018-19 season. Fox was awarded a share of the Most Improved Player Award from Millikin University as a freshman. Fox averaged 5.7 points per game as a freshman while notching 18 starts and 29 minutes per game. She shot 33 percent from three-point land and 61.8 percent at the free throw line. 

DECATUR, Ill.—The Millikin University women’s basketball team recently announced its award and letter winners for the 2019-20. The Big Blue finished the season 16-10 finishing in fourth place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Junior Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.) was named the Most Valuable Player. Sophomore Jazmin Brown (Indianapolis, Ind., Lawrence North H.S.) was selected the team’s Best Defensive Player Award.

The Millikin coaches named freshmen Miranda Fox (Altamont, Effingham H.S.) and Sarah Ness (Sandwich, H.S.) with the Most Improved Player Award and junior Aubrey Magro (Rochester, H.S.) received the Big Blue award.

