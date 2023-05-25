Dieterich
The Dieterich Community Memorial Day Commemoration will be Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m.
Master of Ceremony will be Mayor Brad Hardiek. The guest speaker will be Sgt. Scott Shellenberger, who is the Army Reserve Recruiter in Effingham.
Shellenberger enlisted in the United States Army in 2015. He received Basic Training at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and Advanced Individual Training at Ft. Gordon, Georgia (Military Occupation/25Q Channel Systems Operator). He was stationed at Ft. Bliss, Texas, and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. His overseas missions include Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Poland, Guam and Thailand. He has been a resident of Dieterich since 2022.
The commemoration will include a presentation of the colors/drum cadence and rifle volley tribute by American Legion Post 628, invocation by Pastor Dean Herberts and presentation of wreath at the wall.
