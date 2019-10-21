EFFINGHAM — A Watson man pleaded not guilty Monday in Effingham County Circuit Court in connection with multiple aggravated battery charges and a grooming charge.
Marlin E. Robb, 68, appeared in court with his attorney Ed Deters for the first time since he was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony, and grooming, a Class 4 felony.
Deters indicated he’s had discussions with the State’s Attorney’s Office in regards to a possible resolution to the case without a trial but asked for a pretrial hearing.
Robb was arrested in mid-September in connection with allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a Dieterich High School student. In an April interview with the Effingham Daily News, 18-year-old Trenton Spence alleged that Robb, who was working as a substitute teacher in Spence’s special education class, touched him inappropriately.
Spence said on March 26 during the class about seven students were in the classroom, and also a female teacher. But that teacher was busy helping other students.
Spence said the substitute teacher allegedly pulled a chair up next to Spence as he studied, sitting so close that the teacher’s body was touching Spence’s. Spence said the substitute allegedly talked about masturbation, ejaculating during intercourse, using condoms and fondling.
Spence said he pushed Robb’s hand off of his leg, but then he allegedly replaced his hand and tightened his grip on Spence’s leg. Spence said the teacher also asked about Spence’s siblings and whether or not they attended the school.
Robb is due next in court on Dec. 9 at 9 a.m.
