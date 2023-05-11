Hi. My name is Jada Mayhaus and I am 6 years old. My sister’s name is Jorie and she is 4 years old. We would like to nominate our mom, Mallory Mayhaus, for Mother of the year 2023. Since we are too little to write this, our Granny is helping us.
First of all we think every mom should be Mother of the year! We know that being a Mom is hard work and that is why all Moms should win! However, let me tell you a few things about our Mom that makes her worthy of this award.
Our Mom works at HSHS St Anthony Hospital. She is the CT Facilitator. So if you have ever gotten a CT there, you probably have met our mom. She’s the one with the big beautiful smile!
She has worked there for many years.
When our mom isn’t working, she spends her time taking care of us. She takes me to kindergarten in T-Town, and drops my sister off at Discovery Garden preschool in Effingham. She even volunteers for playground duty at my school and takes off work to attend our field trips. She also makes us healthy lunches!
Also on her days off she likes to take us on adventures. We like to take walks on our property and find Indian beads. I usually find more than both Mom and my sister. We also go on 4 wheeler rides and we really like that!
Our Mom also takes care of our dog, Blue, our rabbit, Jelly Bean, our 2 cats, 4 kittens and 26 chickens! She is really busy feeding the animals and collecting eggs.
We have movie night often. That’s where we bring comfy pillows down to the basement and watch movies on the big screen. If we fall asleep, that’s ok too. That just makes that night extra special!
Like I mentioned before, we think All Moms should win this award! We would especially like for you to consider our Mom to be Mother of the Year 2023.
Thank you,
Jada and Jorie Mayhaus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.