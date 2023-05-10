My mother Lori Zumbahlen deserves to be Mother of the Year because she is one of the most caring people I know. She stops whatever she is doing and helps me with whatever I need. She always asks me what I want to do instead of doing whatever she wants. She always considers other people and their opinions. She offers to do things that other people don’t want to do. Even if anything is last minute, she tries to make anything we want to happen. I think my mom should be Mother of the Year for these reasons.
Kamyle Zumbahlen
