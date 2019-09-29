Baseball
St. Anthony at Odin, 4:30 p.m.
Ramsey at Dieterich, 4:30 p.m.
Neoga at Woodlawn, 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo at Webber, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Apollo Conference Tournament at Mount Zion, 8:15 a.m.
Sullivan at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.
Altamont at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4 p.m.
Tennis
St. Anthony at Greenville, 4:15 p.m.
Effingham at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Newton at Robinson, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Bible Christian Academy at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Olney at Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
North Clay at Teutopolis, 7:15 p.m.
Cumberland at Dieterich, 7 p.m.
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Shelbyville, 7:15 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at South Central, 7:15 p.m.
Salem at Newton, 7:15 p.m.
St. Elmo/Brownstown at Patoka, 7:15 p.m.
