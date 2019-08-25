Local Schedule
HIGH SCHOOL Baseball
Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets, 4:30 p.m.
Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers at Wayne City, 4:30 p.m.
Webber Township at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Altamont at Sandoval, 4 p.m.
Salem at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
St. Anthony Girls Golf at Tuscola Invitational, 1 p.m.
St. Anthony Boys Golf at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 12 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Ramsey at Dieterich, 6:15 p.m.
Soccer
Teutopolis at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.
