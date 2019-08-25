Local Schedule

HIGH SCHOOL Baseball

Teutopolis Wooden Shoes at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Hatchets, 4:30 p.m.

Brownstown/St. Elmo Bombers at Wayne City, 4:30 p.m.

Webber Township at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Altamont at Sandoval, 4 p.m.

Salem at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anthony Girls Golf at Tuscola Invitational, 1 p.m.

St. Anthony Boys Golf at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 12 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Charleston at Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Ramsey at Dieterich, 6:15 p.m.

Soccer

Teutopolis at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

