North Clay vs. Teutopolis at Busch Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Soccer Regional Final

Newton vs. Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Golf Tourament

Effiingham Lady Hearts, St. Anthony’s Macy Ludwig, Reagan Westendorf and Lauren Schwing as individuals.

IHSA Class 1A Tennis St. Anthony Regional

Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Newton, N/A

Effingham at Mt. Zion, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Olney at Newton, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you