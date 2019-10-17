North Clay vs. Teutopolis at Busch Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Teutopolis Soccer Regional Final
Newton vs. Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Golf Tourament
Effiingham Lady Hearts, St. Anthony’s Macy Ludwig, Reagan Westendorf and Lauren Schwing as individuals.
IHSA Class 1A Tennis St. Anthony Regional
Effingham, St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Newton, N/A
Effingham at Mt. Zion, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Olney at Newton, 7 p.m.
