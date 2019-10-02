Mount Zion at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

Bible Christian Academy at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Webber at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

CH/BC at Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

St. Anthony, Effingham, Teutopolis, Dieterich, Altamont, North Clay, CH/BC, Neoga, Newton, at Robinson Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Altamont vs. Okaw Valley, 4 p.m.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg (Boys) at Teutopolis, 4 p.m.

Effingham, Teutopolis (girls) at St. Anthony Invitational, 4 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Effingham, 4:15 p.m.

Newton at Mount Carmel, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you