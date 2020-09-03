Stickney, IL—Local horses won a pair of $29,000 stakes races at Hawthorne Race Course near Chicago last weekend, while another captured a $7,000 undercard event.
Lousrolando, a 51-1 long shot, led every step of the way for owner-trainer-driver Kyle Husted of Altamont in taking the Darn Safe Stakes for Illinois-bred two-year-old trotting colts and geldings, while Fox Valley Exploit won the Time Dancer Stakes for state-bred three-year-old pacing fillies in 1:53.4 for Husted as the 4-5 favorite. David Brigham of Concord, Michigan, shares ownership in each horse.
In other action, Clearly The Bomb won the County Fair Challenge for two-year-old pacing fillies for owner-trainer Angie Coleman, formerly of Altamont, as Husted once again had the winning drive. Kandi’s Fortune, owned by Brian and Kandi Herzog of Beecher City, was runner-up in the same event.
Other County Fair Challenge races saw runner-up efforts from Murray’s Layaway in the two-year-old filly trot for owners Darla Martin Lohman and Lacy Longnecker-Motch of Effingham, and Easy E O in the sophomore colt and gelding trot for owner Chuck Doehring of Brownstown. Don’t Like School, owned and trained by Justin Roedl of Edgewood, finished second in the Topline Stakes for two-year-old trotters.
Other area horses to post victories in Chicago of late include Frontier Manard, owned by Toni Bell of Windsor, and Susan Sage, owned by Cathy Finn-Kanitz of Olney.
