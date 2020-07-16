(Springfield, IL)--Harness horses with local and area connections combined to win six races on Tuesday
at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, led by a two-year-old trotting filly who won for the fourth time in six starts.
BBR Lady, owned by Elizabeth Roedl of Edgewood, led all the way to win with co-owner Freddie Patton Jr. in the race bike, just three days after finishing third in the $43,000 Violet Stakes in Chicago. The two efforts gave the filly $7500 in purse winnings in the span of 72 hours.
Other winners on Tuesday included Emsroscopcoletrain, owned by Elizabeth’s brother Jacob Roedl; Kandi’s Fortune, owned by Brian and Kandi Herzog of Beecher City; Mingo, owned by Jon Huddleston of Mattoon; Casie Marie’s TT, trained and driven by Newton-based horseman Alan Finn; and Lous Flashy Dancer, trained and driven by Charleston’s Jill Brown.
In pari-mutuel action, Dry Creek Sam was a recent winner at Hoosier Park for owner Steve Walden of Cowden, stopping the timer in 1:50.3. Rollin Racer was a winner on the same program for owners John David Finn and Jared Finn of Newton, with the Finn Stable having also scored victories this month with La Nancio and Wenistopdreaming. The latter is owned in part by Allison (Finn) Meinhart of Dieterich.
Dane May, yet another Newton horseman, has trained two winners of late at Hawthorne Racecourse in Chicago, with Dinky Dune winning on July 10 and Sporty Miss Dune winning on July 12. Another winner at Hawthorne with area ties was Mocking Robin, who pulled a 48-1 upset on July 5 for owner Cathy Finn-Kanitz of Olney and trainer Dale Kanitz.
Also in Chicago, Lousrolando, trained and driven by Altamont’s Kyle Husted, took runner-up honors in a $22,000 division of the Cardinal Stakes for two-year-old trotters last weekend, while Loyz Say When finished third in the same event for owner Jackson Loy of Beecher City. Clearly The Bomb, owned and trained by Altamont native Angie Coleman, finished third in the $43,000 Violet Stakes for two-year-oldpacing fillies.
