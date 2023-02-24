Several Lake Land College Agriculture and Horticulture students attended the PAS (Professional Agriculture Students) conference in Springfield on Feb. 7 to test their knowledge in competitions against other colleges and universities in various areas of agriculture.
Overall the teams earned the following honors:
· College Agriculture Quiz Bowl -First place team.
· Beef Livestock Specialist -First place team.
· Sheep Livestock Specialist -Third place team.
· Overall Livestock Specialist -Second & Third place teams.
Several individual participants earned honors as well. They are as follows:
· Maggie Kelly –Quiz Bowl First team, Second Beef Specialist, First Beef team.
· Tyler Lee-First Beef team.
· Hannah Buse –Quiz Bowl First team, Third Beef Specialist, First Beef team.
· Brian Clapp-Third Sheep Team.
· Paige Lemenager – Quiz Bowl First team, Third Sheep Team.
· Montgomery Bertrand-Third Sheep Team.
· Gabe Hanson-Third Livestock team.
· Weston Tharpe-Third Livestock team.
· Skylar Ward-Third Livestock team.
· Grace Bock -Second Quiz Bowl First team, Second Livestock team.
· Tucker Walton -Second Livestock team.
· Luke Brinkensnider -First Overall Livestock, Second Livestock team.
· Vinny Smolckovich – Quiz Bowl First team.
· Sara Weber – Quiz Bowl First team, First Horticulture Specialist, First team Hort.
· Kennedi Mullen -First team Hort.
· Sophia Wagner-Third Horticulture Specialist, Second team Hort.
· Lily Towles -Second Horticulture Specialist, Second team Hort.
Other student participants included Cooper Bertolino, Reese Brock, Brantly Cooper, Kara Freebarin, Cara Griener, Tyler Hall, Miles Hannon, Ashtyn Harvey and Jackie Schertz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.