Effingham County little girls, who are age 5 by Aug. 1 (the day of the pageant), are invited to enter the Effingham County Fair Little Miss Pageant. NO ONE OVER the age of 5 or UNDER the age of 5 will be permitted to participate.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 as part of the Miss Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant. Each Little Miss will receive a crown, trophy and sash.
To be entered into the pageant it is necessary to send child’s name, parent’s name, address, home phone, cell phone, work phone, child’s birthday and their age to the following address. All applications must be mailed to:
Little Miss Pageant
6076 E. 1300th Ave.
Altamont, IL 62411.
Entry deadline is Saturday, June 24. Applications must be postmarked by this date. Hurry, don’t delay and enter that favorite “Little Miss” as the number is limited.
The Little Misses are invited to ride in the Effingham County Fair Parade on Sunday, July 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.