EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Public Library Board this week approved the library's 2020 action plan.
Library Director Amanda McKay said the plan includes specific activities the library plans to accomplish before the year is over.
The action plan consists of five major areas: Welcoming, Communication, Connection, Education and Safety. Each area involves specific goals, such as preparing for the second floor remodel of the library, creating more opportunities for youth to connect with science, technology and art, and more.
The full action plan for 2020 will be available on the library's website.
Meanwhile, the board approved the fiscal year 2020 budget adjustments and a transfer from its special reserve fund for the library's roofing project. McKay said the total cost of the roofing project came in at $146,057.96, which was below its budgeted amount of $150,000.
The board approved the transfer of $130,647.96 from special reserves to help cover part of the expense. McKay said the board had planned ahead to pay for the project, allowing some of the special reserve funds to be used.
"It is an expense that we have been saving our money for, which is why it is available in the special reserves fund," McKay said.
The board also approved adjusting pay ranges for the minimum wage increase. Illinois minimum wage rose from $8.25 to $9.25 an hour Jan. 1, with another 75-cent increase coming July 1.
McKay said the library had just one category of employees whose pay range starts at minimum wage, so the board adjusted that rate to match the new minimum wage amount. She said the other pay ranges for employees were also adjusted.
