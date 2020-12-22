The following letters were inadvertently left out of the Dec. 19 edition. The Daily News regrets the omission.
Mrs. Wohltman
Second Grade
St. Anthony
Grade School
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the Ping Pong Table. I want a Nerf Gun and a Bone Lego Dragon and laser tag guns. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Brenna. Thank you for my Nintendo Switch. I want a doll house and I was a D.S. and some paint. I hope you have a fun Christmas!
Love,
Brenna
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for last year’s gifts. I want a computer, toy car and a Pokemon card. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
Brock
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Chinese jump rope, last year. This year, I want a real cat, a T.V. for my room and an Ipad. I love you and my elf.
Love, Kelsi
Dear Santa,
Hi my name is Donovan. How are you doing? Are the elves good? Thank you for a gift from last Christmas. I want to thank you for Louie my stuffed animal that you gave me last year at Christmas. The top 3 things on my list are Tony Stark Mansion and a Lego Dragon Loyd. I hope you have a nice day!
Love,
Donovan
Dear Santa,
How are you doing this Christmas? Thank you for the camera, last year. I want a new Ipad, a new American Girl doll and O.M.G dolls. I would like to receive these for Christmas, this year. I hope you have a good Christmas!
Love,
Morgan
Dear Santa,
How are you this Christmas? Thank you for my Segway, last year at Christmas. I want an Ipod, markers, and a notepad. These are the 3 things I would like to receive for Christmas, this year. I hope the elf doesn’t miss us and you have a good Christmas. I have been good at school every day of the week.
Love,
Emma
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? Thanks for last Christmas and my drone. The top 3 things on my list are an R.C. car, fidgit spinner, and Nerf guns. I hope you have a good rest of the year!
Love,
Brody
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Thank you for the race car set. I want the game Life, a basketball, and a Lego set. I hope you like your plate of cookies.
Love,
Beckett
Dear Santa,
How are you? Thank you for Pop-A-Shot. I want puzzles, jokes, and a phone. Happy Holidays, Santa!
Love,
Owen
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, Santa? Thank you for the GoPro. The top 3 things on my list are a new drone and a remote control car and a Rubix Cube. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for the camera. This year I want Legos, and a remote car and baby doll clothes. I hope you have boys and girls who leave you a plate of cookies!
Love,
Elle
Dear Santa,
Are you having a great year? Thank you for the Pokemon cards from last year. I want Pokemon cards, Let’s Go Eevee game and Pokemon Sword game. I hope you have a great year!
Love,
Will
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, this year? My name is Aubrey. I have been a very good girl, this year. Thanks for my camera, last year. The top 3 things on my wish list are: a puppy, a Nala costume, and a Lion King coloring book. I hope you have a safe travel.
Merry Christmas!
Love, Aubrey
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? Thank you for the Raichu stuffed animal, last Christmas. The top 3things on my list are Arctic Fox, a snow globe, Simple Dimple and Preston donut shirt. I hope you have the best Christmas ever!
Love,
Cash
Dear Santa,
I want to thank you for the tent that you gave me. The top 3 things on my list are a sleeping mask, a bike, and LOL dolls. I hope you have a nice Christmas!
Love,
Reese
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I want to thank you for my beanbag. My top 3 things on my list are 2 slime kits, a bunny, and a tie dye kit. I hope you have a nice Christmas making toys!
Love,
Charlotte
Dear Santa,
How are you and your elves? I’m fine. Thanks for the gift last Christmas, my camera. I would like a bike, a slime kit and a fun sand kit, please. I hope you have a great Christmas!
Love,
Isabelle
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Lego robot, last year. This year, I want a kids Fitbit, kipping bar and a giant gem dig. Santa, I hope you are having a good Christmas!
Love,
Nora
