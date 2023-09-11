HEAVEN. What comes to mind when you hear this word? Is it a destiny of yours, a desire of your heart or is it just a beautiful place that is unimaginable.
In Genesis 1 it states: "In the beginning, when God created the heavens and the Earth." But what is heaven?
In Dictionary.com it states: "that it is primarily God's dwelling place in the biblical tradition. A parallel realm where everything operates according to God's will. Heaven is a place of peace, love, community and worship, where God is surrounded by a heavenly court and other heavenly beings."
Wow, doesn't that description make you want to go there? I believe it is our life goal to fixate on Jesus and He will not steer us away from heavens gates.
In Psalm 57, 2-4: "have mercy on me God,
"Have mercy on me.
"In you I seek shelter.
"In the shadow of your wings I seek shelter
"Till harm pass by.
"I call to God most high,
"To God who provides for me.
"May God send help from heaven to save me,
"Shame those who trample me.
"May God send Fidelity and love."
Here is a fine example if we fixate on Jesus, heaven awaits You and Me. So your challenge today is to question yourself about heaven, is it for real, is it worth fixating on Jesus to get there? Is it worth loving your neighbor as yourself?
Jesus says: "Come follow me and I will give you rest."
I do believe Heaven is For Real.
Lisa Rexroat
Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.