A bill named The Preventing a Patronage System Act, or HR 302 has been introduced by a bipartisan group of Representatives. It's only two or three paragraphs long, but it ensures the stability of government agencies. HR 302 prevents moving Civil Service positions to those that serve at the pleasure of an administration.
This bill is vitally important to protect positions that, among other things, identify threats against our country, its citizens and the infrastructure. It includes positions that create long-term strategic goals and policies from DHS to the Architect of the Capitol. To have these positions be part of the revolving door of presidential appointments will severely impact the stability and continuity of this nation. By law, these positions are non-political. This bill prevents current and future presidents from circumventing the Civil Service regulations by the creation of a new schedule of excepted employees.
Presidents come and go. As divisions between the parties grow, stability within the agencies that keep this country running becomes more important every year. Disrupting the cohesion of departments at positions lower than director and deputies is counterproductive. Such a move would give our enemies, both internal and external, a strategic advantage.
Regardless of your political affiliation, I ask that you email, write or call your elected representatives and ask that they support this bipartisan bill.
Sarah Poelker
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.