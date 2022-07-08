Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.