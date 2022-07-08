Freedom is so worth a celebration
Just recently we celebrated Independence day. Celebrating freedom is so worth a celebration. Recently, my family went on a vacation. We did not hustle and bustle. We just rode horses and basically played in the river all week.
We had most of our meals prepared for us at the mess hall. It was total freedom and peace and the beauty of the nature to enjoy. We went tubing and went into the river, several at a time, to move from point to point always meeting new people along the way. Sometimes we were in stagnant water and could not move. Other times the rapids moved us right along. But the week was so rewarding.
The Gospel Luke 10: 1-9” “At that time the Lord appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit. He said to them, “The harvest is abundant but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest. Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves. Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way. Into whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace to this household.’ If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you. Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the laborer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another. Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you, cure the sick in it and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God is at hand for you.’”
So just the same as we sat in stagnant water, we needed to move on as Jesus said and other times we flowed right through and it was so rewarding. Don’t be concerned about money or what you need, you need to trust in God, present Jesus Christ to the world. You will have an abundance of gifts given to you.
All you need to do as the disciples did is to go out and preach about JESUS CHRIST. You will have all you need and the freedom to do so because someone fought for our freedom.
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.