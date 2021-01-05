The opinion page column on Monday, Jan. 4, "Biggest horse-race fixer of all time..." by Wayne Allyn Root is a slap in the face to election judges here and around the country. The Secretary of State, County Clerks, and election judges (I am one) are sworn under oath to uphold the law and provide for a free and fair election.
Mr. Root says the Georgia vote was full of fraud. After two recounts, one by hand, one by machine, the results didn't change. Mr. Biden won Georgia.
I don’t think Mr. Root would make his claim in court, because he would have to provide real evidence. In multiple lawsuits the lawyers for Mr. Trump didn't bring any evidence of fraud in court, either. They know the penalties for making false claims in court are steep. If they had evidence, they have had ample opportunity to present it.
Does this newspaper have evidence of fraud? If so, let's see it.
Brian Poelker
Effingham
Editor responds: There is no evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In hindsight, the Effingham Daily News should not have published the syndicated column by Mr. Root. See page B8 for an Associated Press fact check regarding false claims about the Georgia election.
