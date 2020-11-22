Celebrating technical education during November
Registered apprenticeships are part of Associated Builders and Contractors’ commitment to an all-of-the-above approach for developing a workforce that meets the current and future needs of the construction industry. With a variety of opportunities for people from all backgrounds and education levels at 800 ABC education programs at 1,400 locations nationwide, the construction industry features careers with zero barriers to entry, infinite opportunities for growth and competitive salaries.
ABC Illinois is celebrating Apprenticeship Week by highlighting our Community Builders Program, a workforce development program designed to create a talent pipeline to meet the industry demand for skilled craft workers, create a more diverse and inclusive construction industry in Illinois, create career opportunities for underserved populations and create a training and employment model that can be replicated across Illinois and other states. To date, this program has provided construction training and employment opportunities for over 150 individuals, 98% of whom are minorities and changing the look of the construction workforce in our state. Programs like Community Builders are imperative to promote our state’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
In September, ABC was awarded the Pledge to America’s Workers Presidential Award for its achievements in workforce education and fulfilling its 2018 pledge to recruit and upskill at least 500,000 workers by 2023. In 2019 alone, ABC members invested $1.5 billion to educate and upskill more than 1.1 million course attendees in craft, leadership and safety education to advance their careers in commercial and industrial construction. From schools and skyscrapers to hospitals and data centers, ABC is building the people who build America. Whether you are looking for a career change, returning to work or just entering the job market, construction offers limitless potential.
For more information regarding ABC Illinois and our Community Builders Program visit mycommunitybuilders.org/
Alicia Martin, President & CEO, Associated Builders & Contractors, Illinois Chapter
