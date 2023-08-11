Are you the tortoise or the hare?
I believe everyone knows the story of the tortoise and the hare. The hare is so much faster then the the tortoise. How in the world could the small creature as a turtle defeat him?
Through consistency, drive and diligence, the turtle won the race. The hare could go nowhere without showing off his arrogance and pride. He had confidence and love of his own self. This therefore, got him delayed.
It really is what is in the heart. As I am thinking about this race, I realize how fast pride and arrogance can squeeze quickly into one’s life. Samuel is expected to choose from Jesse’s eight sons, which one is to become king. He first believes it is the oldest son. Realizing that the height and good looks are not where he is supposed to be choosing from.
David is not even present when Samuel is making this decision. He is tending the sheep. It is almost like he is hidden. He is the youngest, but definitely not the least. David is the one chosen to be King.
As most of you know Jesus is born of the line of King David.
As we can learn from this story, we must be consistent and full of love not pride and arrogance. We must simply love the good Lord Jesus and our love for Him will spill out to others slowly, but consistently. It is not about how we look, how fast we are. It is about our love of Jesus and just persistence to keep the Lord in our midst.
Never think you are not good enough. God chose David, so He can choose you as well.
Question: How do you look in others’ eyes? Are you arrogant and self centered? Or are you humble and kind? Ask yourself: “What do I need to change about myself for the love of Jesus today?”
Lisa Rexroat, Dieterich
Let’s make school traffic safety a priority
It’s back to school time! The Illinois Insurance Association, a state property casualty trade association, and its member companies urge motorists to be alert as kids make their way to and from school in the coming weeks.
Reduce speed and drive with extra caution. Young walkers and bicycle riders can be unpredictable. Those wearing headphones may not hear approaching traffic. Be alert for a child who might dart into the roadway near a bus stop, intersection, or after exiting a vehicle. Be vigilant and ready to react.
Big yellow buses are a familiar sight at the beginning and end of the school day. Never pass a stopped school bus from either direction unless you’re on the opposite side of a divided highway. Children may need to cross the road when they board or leave the bus. Don’t go around a stopped school bus until its lights are off, the stop sign is retracted, and children have left the area.
Commit to distraction-free driving. Illinois law prohibits the use of cell phones in school zones, but there are countless other disruptors. Keep your hands on the steering wheel, eyes on the road ahead, and complete focus on driving.
Other tips to avoid a school transportation-related accident: obey the speed limit – especially in school zones; never block the crosswalk; follow school crossing guard instructions; respect school drop off and pick up rules.
Let’s make school traffic safety a priority throughout this academic year!
Kevin J. Martin, Executive Director Illinois Insurance Association
