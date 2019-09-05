Lanette Stuckey, dean of nursing and graduate of Lakeview College of Nursing, recently earned a Ph.D. in nursing education from Capella University.
Stuckey graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing in 2008. She completed a master of science in nurse education degree from Kaplan University in 2011. While a student, Stuckey was inducted into the Lakeview College of Nursing Honor Society and was a member of the Graduate Nursing Student Academy (GNSA). She has also earned certification as a nurse educator (CNE), an academic clinical nurse educator (CNEcl), and a medical surgical registered nurse (CMSRN). Stuckey has also received the 40 under 40 Emerging Nurse Leaders Award sponsored by the Illinois Nurses Foundation, along with being inducted as a Nurse Leader in the Lakeview College of Nursing Developing Honor Society.
Stuckey has over 10 years of experience in health care and nearly as many years in nursing education. She was named “Nurse of the Year” by Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthcare in 2012, and has written, taught, coordinated and/or instructed many courses for LCN over the years. Stuckey, who has worked as a registered nurse/nursing house supervisor at Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthcare, has also published articles for nursing journals and presented at nursing education conferences.
Stuckey’s research includes work in the area of childhood obesity, simulating cultural competence, post–BSN graduate mentorship, and teaching strategies in accelerated nursing programs. Her dissertation, “Experiences of Educators and Students on Teaching Strategies in Accelerated Nursing Program” has recently been published on ProQuest, https://dissexpress.proquest.com/search.html .
While teaching at Lakeview, Stuckey has served on several of the College’s committees including admissions, administrative team and curriculum. Additionally, she has provided leadership through her role as clinical chair for the college’s success team and being a member of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) steering committees. She is serving on the Quality and Safety Education for Nurses (QSEN) Academic Task Force, and post-graduation NCLEX success mentor, and served as chair of the College’s curriculum and professional development committees.
Additionally, she is currently serving as a member of the board of directors in the Lakeview College of Nursing developing chapter of Sigma Theta Tau International. She was promoted to associate professor at Lakeview in 2018 and to dean of nursing at Lakeview later that same year.
When asked about her future goals, Stuckey said she will continue to conduct research with a central focus in nursing education. She said she will also “use the research from my dissertation to implement teaching strategies aligned with best practices at Lakeview.”
Stuckey resides in Effingham with her husband, Neil, and their three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.