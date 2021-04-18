The Lake Land College Lakers are heading to the NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship in Hickory, NC.
One player that helped get the Lakers to this point in major ways has been former Effingham Lady Hearts star Abby Weis, who made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter in their Region 24 Division II championship win over North Central Missouri last Saturday.
“It feels almost unreal. We all worked so hard just to get to this point. Coach Johnson and Coach JR worked so hard to help give us all the tools we need for success, and as a team we took those tools and ran out with the big win,” Weis said. “It always feels amazing to accomplish big goals you set for yourself, but now we need to continue on with our new goals and work on accomplishing them.
“I don’t think there was one person on our team who wasn’t in the zone to be honest. For me, I think that I just knew that I had to play well and I was just in that kind of mindset where you refuse to do anything but succeed. My teammates did such a good job of hitting me when I was open and making a perfect pass.”
The Lakers were given a No. 2 seed at the national tournament after a 22-2 record.
“We are so unbelievably excited. We just can’t wait to take this once in a lifetime trip together. We can’t stop talking about how fun it will be, but at the same time, we understand that this is a business trip,” Weis said. “We have been working incredibly hard during practice everyday and the intensity has been super high already this week! We will be playing this next week like it’s the last time we’ll ever play together.”
The Lakers will take on the No. 15 seed Lackawanna College at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The game can be seen at njcaa.org/network.
