Nathan Stamps isn’t a “sports guy,” but the Mattoon High School junior got talked into playing disc golf by his youth minister.
“Ever since the first time, I was hooked,” said Stamps.
Stamps said he appreciates the sport’s ability to attract people of all skill levels and backgrounds. On top of that, he’s pretty good.
On Saturday, he competed at a tournament on the newly completed Lake Sara Disc Golf Course, which has a nine-hole woods course and a four-hole all-access course designed for younger players and those with mobility impairments.
He won the beginner section — played on the all-access holes — scoring 3 points under par for the course.
“It feels good,” he said after learning he won his division.
Disc golf is played like golf, but instead of hitting a ball, you throw a Frisbee-like disc toward the “hole,” which is a metal basket with hanging chains that catches discs. It’s scored like ball golf, with a par for each hole on a nine- or 18-hole course. The goal is to score as low as possible.
The sport is growing in popularity and there is no shortage of courses in the region, with the Professional Disc Golfers Association listing courses in Effingham, Teutopolis, Altamont, Newton, Vandalia and more.
The competition on Saturday had about 60 players split between several divisions based on age and skill level.
“I’m very happy with how it went,” said the tournament director, Ben Ruholl. “Weather-wise? Perfect.”
Ruholl, a member of Effingham Disc Golf Enthusiasts (EDGE) who has played in about 80 tournaments, said having a good day on the course is easy when the sport has a supportive and laid-back community.
“We always have a good time,” said Ruholl. “My first goal when I play disc golf is to have fun.”
This was the first event held at the Lake Sara Disc Golf course, which was designed by members of EDGE and is the “first phase of the first phase” of a planned 30-acre park on the site, according to Tom Ryan, who is coordinating the multiyear project.
“A woods course that looks this good and is this new? I’ve never seen it,” said Ruholl.
The course is truly a woods course, criss-crossing a relatively dense patch of trees that was impassable before construction began. Ruholl said it’s nice to have one locally because the nearest similar course is in Olney.
Dense foliage can be a welcome challenge for disc golfers who have to navigate the trees in order to avoid smashing their discs into their trunks.
“It’s humbling,” Ruholl said with a laugh.
The tournament was just the first event EDGE members plan to host on the course. Ruholl said he is already considering another tournament there.
Ruholl also took the opportunity to announce that for people who are interested in disc golf, EDGE will be hosting a beginner’s league, open to anyone, on the first three Wednesdays of September at the Lake Sara course, using the all-access holes.
For people more familiar with the sport, EDGE meets weekly at Community Park in Effingham, where they play the 18-hole course at the park that was built in 2002.
“We’ve been a league for quite a while,” said Gary Welton, one of EDGE’s founding members. “It’s really grown. It’s grown a lot.”
Welton added that at the weekly EDGE games, they try to be inclusive so people can have fun and stay competitive, even in the casual atmosphere of a friendly game.
“We handicap things so if you’re not good, you still have a chance to win,” Welton said.
For more information about disc golfing in the area, Ruholl said the main communication channel for EDGE and the disc golf community is the Facebook group Effingham Area Disc Golfers, which anyone can join.
Beyond the disc golf course, construction of phase one of the Lake Sara Beach Park continues. Pirate-themed playgrounds aimed at 2- to 5-year-olds and 5- to 12-year-olds have been installed. Ryan said he plans a soft opening of the park for Lake Sara’s July 3 fireworks show, though some landscaping work will take an additional few weeks to complete.
The regular tournament was played on the nine-hole course and split by self-reported skill level. Players went through the course twice, making an improvised 18-hole, par-54 course. The winners and their scores were:
- Advanced: Alex Schimmelpfenning, 47
- Intermediate: Eric Bush, 44
- Recreational: Ben Keller, 46
The beginner’s tournament was played on the four-hole, par-12 course and split by age and gender. The winners and their scores were:
- 18 and under: Nathan Stamps, 9
- 13 and under: Braden Armstrong, 11
- 6 and under: Martin Feldhake, 23
- Women: Angela Ballman, 11
