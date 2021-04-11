Lake Land advances to Division II

Lake Land's Abby Weis attempts a layup over North Central Missouri College's Kennedie Kieffer during the Laker's 80-50 win in the NJCAA Region 24 Division II championship game Saturday afternoon. The Lakers advance to the national tournament played in Hickory, NC, April 20-24. Chet Piotrowski Jr. photo/Piotrowski Studios

 CHET PIOTROWSKI JR.

The Lake Land Lakers Women's Basketball team defeated North Central Missouri College Saturday 80-50 to win the Division 24 Division II Championship. 

Former Effingham Lady Hearts star Abby Weis was a major contributor in the team's dominant win, getting the Lakers out to a hot start with four made 3-pointers in the first quarter to establish a 28-10 lead after one quarter. 

There was also another former area player that made a big contribution; Olivia Niemerg scored eight points, all in the first half to help the Lakers take a 50-22 lead into the halftime break. 

North Central Missouri got hot in the third quarter, with Lily Osborn hitting three 3-pointers, Nora Ford drilling two, and Kennedy Crowe scored six to outscore the Lakers 23-14. 

The Lakers outscored North Central Missouri 12-6 in the fourth quarter. 

Lake Land will now be heading to the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship held in Hickory, NC. 

