The Lake Land Lakers Women's Basketball team defeated North Central Missouri College Saturday 80-50 to win the Division 24 Division II Championship.
Former Effingham Lady Hearts star Abby Weis was a major contributor in the team's dominant win, getting the Lakers out to a hot start with four made 3-pointers in the first quarter to establish a 28-10 lead after one quarter.
There was also another former area player that made a big contribution; Olivia Niemerg scored eight points, all in the first half to help the Lakers take a 50-22 lead into the halftime break.
North Central Missouri got hot in the third quarter, with Lily Osborn hitting three 3-pointers, Nora Ford drilling two, and Kennedy Crowe scored six to outscore the Lakers 23-14.
The Lakers outscored North Central Missouri 12-6 in the fourth quarter.
Lake Land will now be heading to the NJCAA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship held in Hickory, NC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.